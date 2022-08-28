Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Expands By 25.5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the July 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
SoundHound AI Price Performance
Shares of SoundHound AI stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Friday. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34.
About SoundHound AI
