Short Interest in SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW) Increases By 34.8%

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the July 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringBig

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringBig during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Get SpringBig alerts:

SpringBig Stock Performance

SpringBig stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,297. SpringBig has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.