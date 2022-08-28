Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Grows By 25.8%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the July 31st total of 946,100 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

SurgePays Stock Performance

SURG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 90,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,580. SurgePays has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SurgePays news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,449,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,455,040.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $57,166. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SurgePays Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SurgePays in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SurgePays in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter worth $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 56.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter worth $122,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

