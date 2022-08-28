Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Increases By 96.0%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,000 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the July 31st total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Swvl stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,124. Swvl has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

