Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Drops By 66.5%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the July 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,012,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

HOKCY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 639,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

