Short Interest in The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Increases By 33.3%

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Stephan Stock Up 12.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SPCO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367. Stephan has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.
About Stephan
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stephan (SPCO)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Stephan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stephan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.