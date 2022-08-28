Short Interest in The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Increases By 33.3%

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Stephan Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPCO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367. Stephan has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

About Stephan

The Stephan Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and distributes hair care and personal care products. It operates in two segments, Distributors and Brands. The Distributors segment sells to distributors that purchase company's hair care products, and beauty and barber supplies for resale to salons, barbershops, and beauty schools, as well as operates as a mail order, and online barber and beauty supply company.

