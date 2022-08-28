Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Drops By 33.4%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the July 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.5 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGNF opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $62.50.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

