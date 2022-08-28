Short Interest in Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Drops By 33.8%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Performance

TGLVY stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

(Get Rating)

See Also

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.