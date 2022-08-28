Short Interest in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Increases By 37.6%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the July 31st total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $8,585,000. Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 111,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TA traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,553. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $864.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

