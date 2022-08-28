Short Interest in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Decreases By 31.2%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the July 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tronox Stock Down 3.6 %

TROX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 549,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,231. Tronox has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.55%.

TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Insider Activity

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

