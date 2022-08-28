Short Interest in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Decreases By 31.2%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the July 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Tronox Stock Down 3.6 %
TROX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 549,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,231. Tronox has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
Tronox Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.
Insider Activity
In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tronox
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
