Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Rises By 102.5%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, an increase of 102.5% from the July 31st total of 95,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

VivoPower International stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VivoPower International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VivoPower International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of VivoPower International worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and the United States. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

