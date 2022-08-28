Short Interest in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Rises By 80.1%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 68,374 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. 352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $47.68.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

