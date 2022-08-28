SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SHUAU)

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SHUAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 29th. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $396,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

