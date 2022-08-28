Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. 431,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €178.00 ($181.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.22.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

