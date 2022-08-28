Signature Chain (SIGN) Market Cap Tops $300,979.42

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 80.6% against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $300,979.42 and approximately $8.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00129161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00084711 BTC.

Signature Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

