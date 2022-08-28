Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 50.6% in August

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sika Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $22.79 on Friday. Sika has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXYAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sika from CHF 414 to CHF 384 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sika presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.20.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

