SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRW) Short Interest Up 21.4% in August

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of SILVERspac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVRW. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SILVERspac during the first quarter worth $89,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SILVERspac by 215.6% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,396 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SILVERspac by 21.0% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 664,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 115,514 shares during the last quarter.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

SLVRW remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23. SILVERspac has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.00.

