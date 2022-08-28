Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Simmons First National Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Simmons First National has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

