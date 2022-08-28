Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Up 117.1% in August

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Sino Land Stock Down 0.3 %
SNLAY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $7.95.
About Sino Land
