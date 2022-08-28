Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Up 117.1% in August

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Sino Land Stock Down 0.3 %

SNLAY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

