Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the July 31st total of 214,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sintx Technologies to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Sintx Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SINT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,993. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sintx Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SINT Get Rating ) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

