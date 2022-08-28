Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the July 31st total of 214,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sintx Technologies to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
NASDAQ:SINT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,993. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.
