Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 16,311 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 3.7 %

INTU opened at $448.46 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

