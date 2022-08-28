Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 97,550 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,550 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $21,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 73.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
