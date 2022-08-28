Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,495 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 0.9% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $31,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb stock opened at $193.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.29 and its 200 day moving average is $201.94.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

