Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $13.67 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 74.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 156.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

FedEx Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $269.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.95 and its 200 day moving average is $219.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

