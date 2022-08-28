Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $17.40 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

COP opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

