Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 19,482 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 920,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,482 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $23,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

