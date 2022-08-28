Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 38,610 Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,184,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,610 shares during the quarter. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust makes up 1.4% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 27.72% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $50,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 466,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

