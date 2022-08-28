Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Down 61.4% in August

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the July 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.23. 459,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,325. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,192,000. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 256,418 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

