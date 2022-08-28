Skba Capital Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after acquiring an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,822,000 after buying an additional 104,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,919 shares of company stock worth $3,808,256. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

