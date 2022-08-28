Skba Capital Management LLC Has $11.15 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.60 on Friday, reaching $130.38. 4,185,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,570. The company has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

