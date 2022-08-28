Skba Capital Management LLC Has $7.99 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.32. 4,044,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

