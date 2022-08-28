Skba Capital Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 565,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 283,948 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,541,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,936,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.