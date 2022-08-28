Skba Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for about 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,784,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingredion by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,779,000 after purchasing an additional 316,030 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,818,000 after buying an additional 264,860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 169,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

