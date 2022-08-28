Skba Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,793,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 26.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,690,000 after purchasing an additional 139,895 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,844. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.36 and its 200-day moving average is $205.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

