Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4,232.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Trading Down 3.0 %

AXP stock traded down $4.92 on Friday, hitting $157.31. 2,373,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,238. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

