Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas makes up about 2.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Atlas worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATCO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 690.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Atlas by 166.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATCO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 739,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATCO shares. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

