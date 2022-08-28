Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 2.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,220,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,238,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after buying an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Chubb by 12,466.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,828,000 after purchasing an additional 467,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.51. 1,130,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,432. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.29 and a 200-day moving average of $201.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

