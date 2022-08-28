SkinCoin (SKIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,893.00

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a market cap of $48,472.85 and approximately $15,893.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org.

SkinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

