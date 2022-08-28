Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Skylight Health Group Price Performance

Shares of Skylight Health Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 18,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skylight Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skylight Health Group stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Skylight Health Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

