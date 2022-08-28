Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Skylight Health Group Price Performance

Shares of Skylight Health Group stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

