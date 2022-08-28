Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Skylight Health Group Price Performance
Shares of Skylight Health Group stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $21.50.
Skylight Health Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHGP)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.