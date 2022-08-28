SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 on September 15th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 409.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

SLG opened at $44.91 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

