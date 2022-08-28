SmartCash (SMART) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

SmartCash (SMART) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $777,835.36 and $11,874.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,679.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.99 or 0.07312248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00026587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00156483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00278259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00749907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.57 or 0.00582204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001067 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

