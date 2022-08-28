SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.