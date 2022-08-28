Smartshare (SSP) Trading 9.1% Lower This Week

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $92,801.66 and $1,368.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000233 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

