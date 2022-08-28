Smith Moore & CO. Buys 3,647 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.