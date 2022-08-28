Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1,198.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

NYSE RNP opened at $23.50 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

