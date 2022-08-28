Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $698.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $682.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,654,667.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

