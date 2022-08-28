Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 445 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.11 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,515. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

