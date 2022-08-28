Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Up 47.3% in August

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,281,500 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the July 31st total of 1,548,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Smoore International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMORF remained flat at 2.16 during trading on Friday. Smoore International has a 52-week low of 2.10 and a 52-week high of 5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.16.

About Smoore International

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

