Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.79.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $197.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average of $178.46.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Snowflake by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

